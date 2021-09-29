Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

