Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $144.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,508. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $143.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

