Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $163.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.66. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

