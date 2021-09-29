Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $105,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.20 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

