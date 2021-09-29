Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.99

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and traded as high as $32.38. Safran shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 236,038 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

