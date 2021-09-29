Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €127.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €127.73 ($150.27).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SAF traded down €5.38 ($6.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €109.64 ($128.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

