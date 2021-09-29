Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Down 3.9%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

