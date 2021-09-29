Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.30. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 240,784 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

