Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.30. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 240,784 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
