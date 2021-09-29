salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $315.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $272.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average of $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,734,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

