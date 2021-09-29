Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.75

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 137636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

