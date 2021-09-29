Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$39.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saputo traded as low as C$32.01 and last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 32885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.37.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

