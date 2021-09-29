Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.61

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.71 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,388,672 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.96.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.