Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Get Schaeffler alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schaeffler (SCFLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.