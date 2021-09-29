Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

