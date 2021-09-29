Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,417,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

