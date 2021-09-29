Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 6.67% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $647,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

