Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $83,550,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

UPS traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $185.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

