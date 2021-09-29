Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $292.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

