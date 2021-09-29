Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,825 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,916,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $146,438,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of WFG opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.