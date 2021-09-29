Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101,423 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CAE worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,718,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

