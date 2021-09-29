Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.02 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,116 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $106,814,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

