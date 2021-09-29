Scotia Capital Inc. Has $14.85 Million Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $65,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TAC shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

