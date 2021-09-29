Scotia Capital Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

BERY stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.