Scotia Capital Inc. Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

