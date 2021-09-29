Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

