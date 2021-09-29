SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DZ Bank

Analysts at DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

SE opened at $316.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.41 and a 200 day moving average of $273.48. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a 12 month low of $153.86 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

