SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 99.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

