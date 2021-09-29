SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

