SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,025 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

SILJ stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.