SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $405.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.04 and its 200 day moving average is $392.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.