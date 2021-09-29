SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,412,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.