SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $113.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.