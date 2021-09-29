SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

