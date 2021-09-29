SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

