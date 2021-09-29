Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $726,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 133,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

