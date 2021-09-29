Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 121,545 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.63% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $49,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

