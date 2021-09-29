Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,782,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $162,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. 89,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448,976. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

