Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 26,887 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $43,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.09. 8,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

