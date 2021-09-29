Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,152 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,220. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.