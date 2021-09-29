Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.61% of Bio-Techne worth $106,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $491.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,621. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $242.90 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

