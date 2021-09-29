Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE:ASAI opened at $17.57 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

