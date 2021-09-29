ServiceNow, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Summit Insights Forecasts (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Equities research analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ServiceNow in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

NYSE:NOW opened at $612.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $618.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.91. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 729.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

