Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 3.7%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 2,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 931,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

