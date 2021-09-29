Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 304 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $425.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.73 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.