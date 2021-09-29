Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

