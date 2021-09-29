Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.48 and a twelve month high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

