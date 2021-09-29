Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 397.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

