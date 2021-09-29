Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,034 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

