Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,518 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Square by 13.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $242.70 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day moving average is $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

