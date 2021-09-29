Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,518 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Square by 13.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
SQ stock opened at $242.70 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day moving average is $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
