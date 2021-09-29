Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

